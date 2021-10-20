Millwall loan watch: Defenders denied FA Cup meeting for now – while Sutton United run ends

TWO Millwall defenders have been denied a meeting in the FA Cup first round at least for the time being after Yeovil went through on Tuesday night but Dover Athletic’s game against Yate Town was called off before kick-off.

Dan Moss played left-back for the Glovers as they drew their replay 1-1 away to Weymouth before winning 2-1 on penalties.

Junior Tiensia was named in the Dover side for their replay, but a floodlights issue at Yate’s Lodge Road caused the postponement.

No new date has yet been set for the tie.

There was disappointment for Isaac Olaofe in League Two as Sutton’s four-game winning run was ended by Swindon Town, who won 2-1 at Gander Green Lane.

Louis Reed and Jonny Williams gave Swindon a 2-0 lead before Harry Beautyman scored a penalty in the 36th minute but the hosts couldn’t make a second-half breakthrough.

Olaofe started before being substituted in the 65th minute.

Sutton dropped from fifth to eighth and travel to Rochdale this Saturday.

Also in the fourth tier, Alex Mitchell played another 90 minutes on the right side of a back three as Leyton Orient drew 1-1 at home to Forest Green Rovers.

Matty Stevens put the visitors ahead in the second half before Orient substitute Ruel Sotiriou equalised.

Kenny Jackett’s Orient are 10th in the table and go to Stevenage on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in League One, the pressure continues to pile on Danny Cowley after Portsmouth lost 4-0 to Ipswich Town at Fratton Park.

Conor Chaplin, Macauley Bonne, Sone Aluko and Wes Burns scored for the visitors. Mahlon Romeo played right wing-back for the hosts.

Pompey – who lost 4-1 at Rotherham in their previous game – have won one of their last 10 league matches, losing six, after winning their opening three games of the season.

They are 17th ahead of their trip to Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

An update after tonight's postponement at Lodge Road. At 20:34 the lights were fixed, however @DoverAthletic stated that it was past the 20:30 deadline and therefore they were not prepared to play. Full club statement on our website 👇https://t.co/kGWQcdIpM8 #bluebells — Yate Town FC (@YateTownFC) October 19, 2021