Millwall’s Matt Smith explains Jed Wallace’s ‘superhero’ celebration against Sheffield United

MATT Smith revealed Jed Wallace is a fan of superhero films – and dared his team-mate to take flight if he scored against Sheffield United.

Wallace put the Lions ahead at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night and obliged his team-mate after his strike from way out on the right wing. Wallace then pointed to Smith on the bench.

Smith and Wallace are new hotel room-mates on away trips this season.

Jed really likes superhero films & was watching one this afternoon before the game. So I said if you score you’ve gotta… 😩😂

Love it lads. Another last min winner! Coops again 🤩🌲 https://t.co/eToAKxQjDN — Matt Smith (@mattjpsmith) October 19, 2021

Image: Millwall FC