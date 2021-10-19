Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Millwall’s Matt Smith explains Jed Wallace’s ‘superhero’ celebration against Sheffield United

Staff

MATT Smith revealed Jed Wallace is a fan of superhero films – and dared his team-mate to take flight if he scored against Sheffield United. 

Wallace put the Lions ahead at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night and obliged his team-mate after his strike from way out on the right wing. Wallace then pointed to Smith on the bench.

Smith and Wallace are new hotel room-mates on away trips this season.

Image: Millwall FC 

Staff

