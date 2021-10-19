Sheffield United striker claims Millwall’s George Saville should have been sent off

BILLY Sharp felt George Saville should have been sent off in Sheffield United’s 2-1 defeat to Millwall on Tuesday and said “we should be beating them at home”.

Sharp claimed the Blades have “more quality” than the Lions, but it was two quality strikes that won it for the visitors at Bramall Lane.

Jed Wallace fired Gary Rowett’s side into an 11th-minute lead with an audacious effort from the right touchline.

Sharp scored from the penalty spot just before half-time after Scott Malone had fouled John Fleck.

The hosts had Morgan Gibbs-White sent off in the 54th minute after he received a second yellow card for simulation.

Sharp thought referee Matt Donohue should have booked Saville a second time after the midfielder appeared to trip Fleck.

Jake Cooper won it for Millwall with a brilliant 25-yard strike in the 92nd minute.

“The gaffer said it at half-time, we looked like we lacked energy, quality,” Sharp told SUTV. “Millwall make it hard, they always do, but that’s not an excuse, we’ve got more quality than them.

“We should show more of that.

“Obviously the goal’s knocked the stuffing out of us and we had to get back into the game. We got the penalty which gets us back in it.

“We went in at half-time and I thought we did look better.

“Morgs gets sent off which stalls us a little bit again. I’ve not seen it, he said he felt something so went down, which you would do.

“I just don’t get why their player didn’t go off as well, but you’d have to ask the referee that.

“We all do want VAR, we had it in the Premier League. It evens itself out over the season but at the minute it’s going against us.

“We’ve had a penalty against us which was two yards outside the box [against Bournemouth] and today we had decision after decision not go our way.

“But that’s not an excuse, we should still have more quality, no disrespect to Millwall.

“But we should be beating them at home.

“We ground out a win at the weekend against Stoke which I thought was going to give us a lot of belief but I thought we lacked a little bit of belief tonight.

“Going a goal down does seem to trouble us a little bit. When we go 1-0 up here we look unstoppable.

“We need to make sure we go 1-0 up and we didn’t do that tonight.”

Image: Millwall FC