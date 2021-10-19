‘Best we’ve played this season’ – Millwall manager’s reaction after last-gasp Bramall Lane drama

GARY Rowett said Millwall produced their best performance of the season after Jake Cooper’s sensational injury-time strike defeated Sheffield United 2-1 at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night.

Jed Wallace gave the Lions the lead in the 11th minute with a wonder shot from wide on the right touchline that flew over Robin Olsen’s grasp and into the top corner.

Billy Sharp levelled from the penalty spot for the hosts just before half-time after Scott Malone had fouled John Fleck.

The Blades lost Morgan Gibbs-White to a second yellow card in the 54th minute.

Then, in the 92nd minute, Cooper lashed a left-footed 25-yard drive past Olsen to send the away end into raptures.

“This is always a very difficult place to come, especially when the crowd gets behind Sheffield United and lifts them,” Rowett said.

“They are a good side, quick and incisive, so we knew we would be in for a tough time.

“But I thought we deserved to win the game because that was probably the best we have played this season. We left it late, but it was a great strike by Jake.”

Meanwhile, United boss Slavisa Jokanovic felt George Saville should have been sent off for tripping Fleck, after the Lions midfielder had already been booked.

Jokanovic said: “Yes. It’s simple. We tried to ask the referee why. He said, ‘it wasn’t cynical, there was no intention and his defender was close to Fleck’.

“The defender was 20m behind him, his interpretation is not correct.”

Image: Millwall FC