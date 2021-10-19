REPORT: Sheffield United 1-2 Millwall

By Ross Heppenstall at Bramall Lane for NewsAtDen

IT was always going to take something special to upstage Jed Wallace’s amazing strike, but Jake Cooper just about managed it in the most dramatic fashion with a stunning last-gasp winner.

Wallace scored arguably the greatest goal of his career to put Gary Rowett’s men ahead – a stunning, dipping cross-shot which flew into the top corner – in the 11th minute.

Billy Sharp’s penalty levelled matters for Sheffield United on the stroke of half-time before Morgan Gibbs-White saw red for a second booking early in the second half.

Chances came and went for both sides but in the 92nd minute Cooper rifled home a brilliant left-foot piledriver from 25 yards to seal victory for Millwall in front of their raucous away support.

The few hundred Lions fans who had made the trip north made their presence felt moments before kick-off by chanting as the Blades’ famous ‘Greasy chip butty’ anthem was played over the tannoy.

Bramall Lane can be an intimidating venue under the lights, but Rowett did not look fazed in the slightest.

Nor did his players, who took the game to their hosts and attacked with sustained cohesion from the off.

Rowett made three changes to the side which lost 2-0 at home to Luton on Saturday as Ryan Leonard and Scott Malone came in at wing-back to replace Danny McNamara and Murray Wallace, while Tom Bradshaw took Benik Afobe’s position up front.

Millwall had the ball in the Blades’ net inside the second minute when George Saville and Sheyi Ojo combined to send Wallace clear inside the left channel.

He appeared offside but the assistant referee took an eternity to raise his flag, by which time Wallace hit a shot which deflected in off Robin Olsen but was rightly chalked off.

Yet Rowett’s men continued to probe and in the eighth minute they went close again from a corner.

Malone’s left-wing delivery was cleared by Ben Davies only as far as George Evans, who rifled a low 25-yard shot wide of the left-hand post.

It was another sign of Millwall’s attacking intent but when they scored the opening goal it was all down to the individual brilliance of Wallace.

He found himself in space inside the right-hand channel after collecting Leonard’s neat pass.

Wallace was little more than six yards in from the touchline when he showed daring and ambition to hit an incredible dipping right-foot shot which flew over Olsen’s head and into the far corner.

He celebrated with a theatrical dive on the turf and his goal poured confidence into Rowett’s side as they popped the ball around with a swagger at times.

The home supporters began to vent their frustration but they had a lingering goal threat up front with veteran captain Sharp ably assisted by Gibbs-White, David McGoldrick and Ben Osborn.

In the 20th minute, Jayden Bogle hit a low right-foot shot which drew a smart stop by Bartosz Bialkowski.

The Blades threatened again moments later when Leonard was alert to clear the ball superbly from the feet of Enda Stevens with the United defender shaping to shoot from inside the 18-yard box.

In the 28th minute, Bialkowski excelled himself once again, denying McGoldrick from close range after he had been played clean through by Gibbs-White’s pinpoint through-ball.

As the Blades began to up the tempo, they were rightly denied a penalty in the 36th minute when Bogle went down all too easily under a challenge from Malone.

Referee Matthew Donohue waved away Bogle’s frivolous appeal but United were not to be denied on the stroke of half-time when John Fleck was felled by Malone as he charged into the box.

Sharp stepped up to coolly fire home to Bialkowski’s left before celebrating in front of the Millwall supporters.

Twenty-five seconds into the second half, Gibbs-White engineered the space to rifle a right-foot from the edge of the box which flew just past Bialkowski’s far post.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s men began to dominate and McGoldrick was guilty of a horrendous miss in the 53rd minute.

Stevens sent a teasing low cross across the face of goal from the left flank and McGoldrick inexplicably spooned the ball over the crossbar from inside the six-yard box.

Moments later, Gibbs-White was shown his second yellow card, this time for taking a tumble in the penalty box, as he was given his marching orders.

Could Millwall make their numerical advantage pay?

United almost forged ahead in the 79th minute when substitute Iliman Ndiaye engineered the space to hit a fierce shot which Bialkowski again did superbly well to tip over the crossbar.

After Millwall fans had implored Rowett to make changes, chanting “Gary, Gary, make a sub”, substitute Afobe dragged a left-foot shot just wide with eight minutes remaining.

Three minutes later, another substitute, Mason Bennett, fired wide from close range but Cooper was on hand to seal the winner with a sublime left-foot strike in the second minute of added time, firing home from distance in spectacular fashion.

Bialkowski; Leonard, Ballard, Hutchinson, Cooper, Malone; Evans, Saville; J Wallace, Bradshaw (Smith, 75), Ojo (Afobe, 76).

Image: Millwall FC