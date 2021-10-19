TEAM NEWS: Sheffield United vs. Millwall -three Lions changes as wing-backs out

MILLWALL are in Sheffield on Tuesday evening where they will face the Blades at Bramall Lane.

The sides are level on 15 points after 12 games with United one place above in 13th with a better goal difference of one.

Team news

Lions boss Gary Rowett makes three changes for the fixture. Ryan Leonard and Scott Malone come in at wing-back in place of Danny McNamara, who are out.

Tom Bradshaw starts in place of Benik Afobe.

Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; Leonard, Ballard, Hutchinson, Cooper, Malone; Evans, Saville; J Wallace, Bradshaw, Ojo.

Subs: Long, Kieftenbeld, Smith, Pearce, Afobe, Bennett, B Mitchell.