One of Millwall boss’s former players at Derby hints at Sheffield United approach against Lions

ONE of Gary Rowett’s former players has hinted what Sheffield United’s approach will be at Bramall Lane tonight – and it could suit the way the Millwall manager likes to set up his team.

Jayden Bogle was in Rowett’s Derby squad in 2017-18, though he didn’t make a senior appearance that season.

Bogle joined Sheffield United in the summer of 2020 and became a regular under Chris Wilder, gaining Premier League experience.

Wilder’s Blades teams were characterised by the way they played forward quickly, with over-lapping centre-backs.

United appointed Slavisa Jokanovic in the summer and he prefers his sides to build attacks more patiently.

Millwall are set to play a 5-2-3 or 5-3-2 formation tonight and will hope to catch their opponents on the break. The Lions are comfortable sitting in and forcing opportunities to counter-attack.

The majority of the United side played under Wilder – who was sacked last March after a difficult second season in the Premier League – and Jokanovic is still trying to impose his philosophy on the team’s style.

Jokanovic’s preferred formation is 4-2-3-1 compared to Wilder’s 3-5-2.

Bogle explained the approach under the new manager.

“It can be a little bit difficult at times but the way we want to play as a team requires us to be patient and pick the right times to go forward,” Bogle said in United’s pre-match press conference.

“We can’t go every time because by the 30th, 40th minute we’d be shattered.

“When we do go we need to make sure we go aggressively to score goals and we’ve done that a lot recently.

“The fans have been great as well, really supportive of the boys. There’s probably been a transition in the way we play from last season and before I was here and it was probably a lot faster – attack, attack, attack – where now I think the fans are used to us building up a bit more.

“It’s a very long season with a lot of games and a lot of chances for people to play so it’s about being patient.

“It’s important we’re ready and if we all keep the positive mindset I think we’ll achieve what we want to achieve at the end of the season.”

Meanwhile, Jokanovic explained where he expects the Lions to cause problems for his side.

He said: “I can’t be especially surprised if we are in trouble in some moments against Millwall, a strong team, really good running in behind and strong at set-pieces.

“We must be ready, focused and concentrated for these kinds of situations.”

