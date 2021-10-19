CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: Sheffield United vs. Millwall

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett wants his side to show their ability to bounce back from a defeat – and their record under him in that regard is positive.

After each of their eight league defeats that season after Rowett took charge in October 2019, the Lions claimed a win or draw in the next game.

That was 11 from 14 last season and this season one from two, with the 2-0 reverse to Luton on Saturday their third league loss of the campaign.

Millwall have only lost consecutively in the league three times under Rowett, once this season, two days shy of two years since he replaced Neil Harris.

That record of bouncing back is fits neatly with their next opponents and venue.

Few who were at Bramall Lane on both the last occasions Millwall went there will forget Steve Morison’s 76th-minute equaliser in April 2018 and Jake Cooper’s even more dramatic 95th-minute goal to earn the visitors a point a year later.

Both of them were in front of the away end – with one video showing a Lions fan tumbling a few rows forward in the ecstatic celebrations after Cooper’s goal – and Rowett will be urging his side to give the travelling support a lot more to cheer about than they had on Saturday, when Jed Wallace’s penalty miss summing up the afternoon.

“It’s really frustrating because we were nowhere near the levels I’d expect us to be at after two wins on the bounce and seven unbeaten,” Rowett said after the Hatters took all three points from The Den for the first time since 1999.

“We’ve come to a home game with our fans here full of expectation and quite frankly we didn’t really give them anything to be excited about.”

Rowett will hope he is not deprived of both natural options at left wing-back.

Murray Wallace has joined Scott Malone and Connor Mahoney as doubts for the game. Wallace was a concussion substitute against Luton – after the rule was introduced this season – and if neither he nor Malone are risked then the Lions will have to reshuffle.

Rowett could play Danny McNamara on the left, with Ryan Leonard and Billy Mitchell options at right wing-back.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side go into the game buoyed by their comeback win over Stoke City at Bramall Lane on Saturday, after they scored twice in the last 10 minutes.

That came after consecutive defeats and they are level on points with Millwall, ahead by one place on goal difference.

The Lions are aiming for a second consecutive away win after their 1-0 victory at Barnsley before the international break.

Possible Millwall starting XI: Bialkowski; McNamara, Ballard, Hutchinson, Cooper, Malone; Kieftenbeld, Saville; Ojo, Smith, J Wallace.

Match odds: Sheffield United 5/6 Draw 5/2 Millwall 10/3

Last meeting: FA Cup fourth round (January 25, 2020): Millwall 0-2 Sheffield United (Besic 62, Norwood 84).

Millwall: 4-4-1-1: 33 Bialkowski; 17 Brown, 15 Pearce, 5 Cooper, 3 M Wallace; 21 Mahoney (J Wallace, 73), 42 Mitchell, 16 Molumby, 11 Ferguson (Bradshaw, 71); 22 O’Brien; 10 Smith (Bödvarsson, 71).

Image: Millwall FC