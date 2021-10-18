Millwall loan watch: Another milestone for attacker as he nets winner for high-flying Sutton

ISAAC Olaofe scored his first goal in the Football League with the winner as Sutton defeated Crawley Town 1-0 away on Saturday.

Olaofe headed home six minutes from time after coming on in the 62nd minute. It was his second goal in two games after he scored in the 2-0 EFL Trophy win at Portsmouth last week.

Crawley striker Tom Nichols had a penalty saved eight minutes before Olaofe scored against a side with former Lions captain Tony Craig in the centre of defence.

It was Crawley’s first home defeat in the league this season, and Sutton’s fifth consecutive win in all competitions.

Matt Gray’s south London side are fifth in League Two in their debut season at that level.

The hosts had to issue a warning over the public address system during the game after away defender Coby Rowe alleged to the officials he had been racially abused by home fans.

After the match, Crawley said: “The alleged abuse was heard from the home terrace. Crawley Town Football Club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour totally unacceptable.”

Also in League Two, Alex Mitchell played on the right side of a back three to help Leyton Orient to a 0-0 draw at home to Walsall.

Ex-Millwall striker Harry Smith went closest for Kenny Jackett’s Orient, who slipped to seventh.

In League One, it’s only one win in nine games for Mahlon Romeo with Portsmouth as Pompey were thumped 4-1 away to Rotherham United.

Michael Smith scored twice either side of Marcus Harness’ leveller before Richard Wood and Ben Wiles netted twice in three minutes just after the hour mark.

Romeo played right wing-back, alongside former Millwall players Shaun Williams and Ryan Tunnicliffe in midfield.

Two other former Lions were also involved. John Marquis played up front for Portsmouth, while Shane Ferguson was an unused substitute for the Millers.

Rotherham are in fifth and Portsmouth 12th.

In fourth round qualifying of the FA Cup, defender Dan Moss got another game under his belt as Yeovil were held to a 1-1 draw at home to National League rivals Weymouth.

Charlie Wakefield scored early for the hosts but Weymouth levelled in stoppage-time through Tom Bearwish.

The replay is on Tuesday evening.

Junior Tiensia made his return from injury as Ricky Miller rescued a 1-1 draw for National League Dover Athletic at home to Yate Town of the Southern League Premier Division South.

Yeovil and Dover will meet in the first round proper if they win their replays this week.

In the Scottish Premiership, defender Hayden Muller wasn’t involved as St Johnstone lose 3-0 at home to Livingston.

