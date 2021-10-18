Millwall manager makes demand of his players after ‘slap in the chops’ against Luton Town

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett wants his players to show their ability to bounce back again after a “slap in the chops” against Luton Town on Saturday.

The Lions lost 2-0 to the Hatters with Jed Wallace missing a late penalty.

Millwall are on the road again this week when they play Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Tuesday evening, before facing early-season promotion contenders Stoke City at The Den next Saturday.

“Big couple of game coming up, that’s the Championship. We looked at this game and felt if we go out there and put in a big performance we’d have a chance of winning it,” Rowett told Millwall’s media after the defeat.

“But it’s the Championship, we go and get a slap in the chops.

“We’ve got to go again in the week. We’ve got to show that little bit of ability to bounce back, which we’ve shown previously.

“We’ve got two difficult games coming up and once again we can’t afford not to work as hard as we have done in previous games to get ourselves a result.

“Today it just looked like we wanted to play our way to a nice result.

“It doesn’t happen in the Championship, you have to earn it. You have to show that little bit of grit and desire and fight for every loose ball.

“If you don’t do that, you won’t win games.”

Millwall and Sheffield United are level on 15 points after 12 games, Slavisa Jokanovic’s Blades one place ahead of the Lions in 13th in the table.

They scored two late goals in three minutes through substitutes Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick as they come from behind in the last 10 minutes to beat Stoke 2-1 at home on Saturday.

Jokanovic feels his side should be confident going into this game.

“For us this is a massive win,” he said in his post-match press conference. “With energy and trust we can play well.

“For 85 per cent of the game we played really well, moved the ball well and tried to find spaces.

“We don’t trust ourselves enough at times. I hope this will give them confidence because these are a good team in the Championship.”

Image: Millwall FC