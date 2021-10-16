‘I don’t blame them’ – Millwall’s Gary Rowett makes admission about fans after Luton defeat

GARY Rowett said he understood the home fans’ frustration after seeing their team lose 2-0 at home to Luton Town on Saturday.

Harry Cornick scored a goal in each half and Jed Wallace missed a late penalty as the Lions’ seven-game unbeaten run was ended.

“It’s disappointing because we go into the game on the back of a seven-game unbeaten run, to have won two games in a row and be three points off the play-offs and be quite excited about thinking we could put a performance in in front of our fans at home that showed where we desperately wanted to be,” Rowett said.

“We didn’t look like we had that drive, that extra bit of competitive nature about us. We looked like we wanted the game to be a little bit nice.

“I felt Luton came and did all the right things that an away team needs to do. They sat in shape, they worked incredibly hard, they fought for every ball, every time a set-piece went into the box their heads were on it first.

“They’ve scored with two counter-attacks, two transitions and they looked threatening. But we had opportunities to play forward and we didn’t. We got the ball nicked off us trying to play nice little passes.

“That was the disappointment, we’ve had a lot more possession, we had a lot more shots but we didn’t ever really look like we were going to win the game.

“In fairness, I felt Luton deserved to win.

“Even the penalty with 10 minutes to go, yes it gives us 10 minutes to really…it felt like that summed the game up, we miss that penalty and then the game fizzles out.

“I can see our fans leaving and I don’t blame them, they’ve come with the hope that we would put in a really determined performance but I just felt that it wasn’t the performance we needed.”