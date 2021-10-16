REPORT: Millwall 0-2 Luton Town

By Alex Grace at The Den

JED Wallace missed a penalty as Millwall’s seven-match unbeaten run was ended by a Harry Cornick-inspired Luton Town at The Den on Saturday afternoon.

Cornick’s double sealed the Hatters’ first victory over Millwall since August 2005, and condemned the Lions to their second home league defeat of the season after one of their poorest displays of the campaign.

Wallace missed from the spot with six minutes left.

Match details

Millwall started the game well but chances were at a premium for both sides in the opening exchanges.

It took until the ninth minute for the Lions’ first chance. Jed Wallace was played through by George Saville, but after being forced wider than he had intended his low shot lacked power and failed to trouble Simon Sluga.

Two minutes later, Luton took the lead. Jake Cooper failed to deal with a long ball and his header fell to Jordan Clark who evaded Shaun Hutchinson’s challenge and squared for an unmarked Cornick to finish well into the top corner.

On 24 minutes, the Lions nearly levelled after a goalmouth scramble. First, Benik Afobe had his shot blocked before Murray Wallace’s effort deflected to Cooper whose attempt was also blocked and the resulting corner was headed away.

The visitors doubled their lead on 53 minutes. And Cornick doubled his tally after beating Cooper for pace and slotting past Bartosz Bialkowski into the bottom corner.

It could have been 3-0 just moments later, the crossbar denying Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu a stunning finish.

Millwall offered little in their attempts to get back into the game. Wallace’s free-kick was saved by Sluga in the 72nd minute.

Millwall’s day was summed up in the 84th minute. The Lions were awarded a penalty after the ball struck a hand in the visitors defence and up stepped Wallace, but Sluga made a superb stop to deny him.

Talking points

Unbeaten run ends with a thump

The Lions had been enjoying a seven-match unbeaten run prior to this and looked to have solved their defensive problems, but after a strong start those defensive issues resurfaced.

This was partly down to the visitors’ pressing. That press caused Millwall all types of problems, suffocating any pressure or intensity that Rowett’s men tried to create.

It was clear Hatters manager Nathan Jones had done his homework. Jed Wallace was crowded out whenever he tried to make anything happen. It was either that or he was intentionally fouled by a member of the Luton side.

However, Millwall’s lack of attacking intent was clear and in the end made it a very easy day for their visitors.

Jake Cooper’s struggles continue

The big centre-back has not really had a period of bad form since breaking into the Lions starting XI.

Indeed, he had played every league game for three seasons until dislocating his shoulder late last year and has established himself as a leader in the team.

But the start of this season has been a real challenge for him. He was at fault for the opening goal. Something you would expect to be his bread and butter, heading away a long ball, proved too difficult. The ball fell to Clark who evaded Hutchinson’s challenge, meaning he was able to square to the unmarked Cornick who made no mistake.

The second goal was another one Cooper won’t want to see back. His starting position was wrong as Cornick broke free and found the bottom corner.

Fans getting frustrated and showing it

A loud chorus of boos was heard at half-time and full-time as Millwall failed to create anything in the final third.

Although for the most part it seemed like they were in control, they created very little.

Luton were better when they went forward and perhaps gave the Millwall attacking line a lesson in how to be clinical in the penalty area.

Millwall’s slow build-up play and lack of penetration has been a big problem this season. Twelve games into the campaign and only 11 goals scored, it’s a poor return and something that needs addressing – and fast.

Team news

Millwall manager Gary Rowett named an unchanged team to the one that secured all three points in the 89th minute at Barnsley before the international break.

Millwall: (5-2-3): Bialkowski; McNamara (Smith 54), Cooper, Hutchinson, Ballard, M Wallace (Leonard 67): Saville, Evans (Mitchell 79); Ojo, Afobe (Bennett 79); J Wallace

Subs not used: Long, Kieftenbeld, Bradshaw.

