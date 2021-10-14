‘Set the tone for us’ – Sutton boss praises Millwall striker as he wins loanee battle with Mahlon Romeo

ISAAC Olaofe scored his first goal as a Football League player as Sutton United sensationally defeated Portsmouth 2-0 at Fratton Park in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.

‘Tanto’ – making his first start of the season after an injury in pre-season meant his loan move was delayed – scored in the 55th minute, five minutes before going off in a planned substitution.

Louis John added a 71st-minute second for the south London side who have all but secured their place in the last 32 of the competition.

Another on-loan Lions player, Mahlon Romeo, played the full game for Pompey at right wing-back. Ex-Millwall midfielder Shaun Williams came on for the home side.

“The front two set the tone for us,” Sutton manager Matt Gray told his club’s TV channel. “Tobi Sho-Silva was very good and another good hour out of Tanto as well.

“It’s been a long while since he’s played. He’s had the two sub appearances, that’s his first start for us [this season].

“We were going to play him 45 minutes, maximum an hour, see how he was at half-time. He felt okay so we got another 15 minutes out of him.

“He’s back off the mark for us again this season. To score from a set-piece again and Louis John getting on to the seconds which was a few minutes after they had gone down to 10 men – they’d made three substitutions – so to get the second goal straight away and to see the game out, last 20 minutes was really comfortable.

“Overall another very pleasing night.”

Meanwhile, in National League, defender Dan Moss played 86 minutes in Yeovil’s 1-1 draw at home to Altrincham.

Image: Paul Loughlin