NewsAtDen’s September Millwall Player of the Month

BARTOSZ Bialkowski has been voted NewsAtDen’s Millwall Player of the Month for September, based on ratings by Lions fans.

The 34-year-old Millwall goalkeeper carded an average score of 7.4 in NewsAtDen’s player-rating system last month. Bialkowski played in five league games, conceding just three times and keeping two clean sheets.

Bialkowski ended the month with a better average rating than Daniel Ballard (7.08) and Jed Wallace (6.7) as Gary Rowett’s went unbeaten in those games.

Image: Millwall FC