Thursday, October 14, 2021
NewsAtDen’s September Millwall Player of the Month

Staff

BARTOSZ Bialkowski has been voted NewsAtDen’s Millwall Player of the Month for September, based on ratings by Lions fans.

The 34-year-old Millwall goalkeeper carded an average score of 7.4 in NewsAtDen’s player-rating system last month. Bialkowski played in five league games, conceding just three times and keeping two clean sheets.

Bialkowski ended the month with a better average rating than Daniel Ballard (7.08) and Jed Wallace (6.7) as Gary Rowett’s went unbeaten in those games.

Lions centre-back Daniel Ballard
Millwall attacker Jed Wallace

Image: Millwall FC 

