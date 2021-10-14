Millwall boss on strikers as they are in the last year of their contracts with the Lions

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett expects Tom Bradshaw and Matt Smith’s motivations to remain the same as they would normally be, with the pair in the last year of their contracts.

The club took up an option last season to extend 29-year-old Bradshaw’s deal by another 12 months until next July.

Smith, 32, signed a new contract in the summer and told NewsAtDen recently he is aiming to play for as long as possible as he targets another deal.

Bradshaw was Millwall’s record signing when he joined from Barnsley in the summer of 2018. He has scored 14 goals in 98 games for the Lions.

The former Walsall forward was unlucky not to open his account for the campaign when he had a perfectly good goal disallowed for offside against Coventry.

Bradshaw has shown his versatility in a 5-2-3 formation, with Rowett often using him on the left side of the attack as well as through the middle.

Smith joined the summer after Bradshaw and was top-scorer in his first season with 14 goals. He has featured in every game this season and opposition managers have mentioned the difficulties their teams have had against him.

Rowett was asked if their contract situations give them extra motivation.

“I don’t know, you’d have to ask those players,” Rowett said. “What motivates individuals is very different sometimes.

“But I know both of them are good characters and they both love scoring goals and playing games.

“They’ve both played a lot of games through their careers and the motivation I’m sure will be to play on and score as many goals as they can.

“Most strikers are the same, when they hit the back of the net there is no greater elation for a forward player.

“I would imagine that’s their motivation but you’d have to ask those individuals, really, to get a fair answer.”

