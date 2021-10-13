Millwall midfielder George Saville could be doubt to face Luton after he misses Northern Ireland game

MILLWALL will assess George Saville when he returns from international duty as he could be a doubt to face Luton Town on Saturday with a knee problem.

Saville missed Northern Ireland’s 2-1 defeat to Bulgaria in their World Cup qualifier in Sofia on Tuesday evening.

Lions boss Gary Rowett told NewsAtDen: “George has had an ongoing issue with his knee, it flared up a bit and he missed their second game.

“We’ll assess him ahead of the game at the weekend.”

Daniel Ballard played in the match in Sofia before being taken off in the 82nd minute, but that was understood to be a tactical move with Ian Baraclough’s side chasing the game.

Ballard should be available against the Hatters.

Image: Millwall FC