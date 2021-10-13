Millwall pair see slim World Cup 2022 chances ended with defeat in Bulgaria

DANIEL Ballard and George Saville’s slim World Cup 2022 hopes were ended as Northern Ireland lost 2-1 to Bulgaria in Sofia on Tuesday night.

Conor Washington strike in the 35th minute gave Ian Baraclough’s side a deserved one-goal lead at half-time.

But the visitors collapsed after the break as two goals from Todor Nedelev won it for the hosts.

Northern Ireland are fourth in Group C of European qualifying with five points from six games.

Ballard played 82 minutes but Saville wasn’t involved.

Image: Millwall FC