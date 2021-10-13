Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Millwall pair see slim World Cup 2022 chances ended with defeat in Bulgaria

DANIEL Ballard and George Saville’s slim World Cup 2022 hopes were ended as Northern Ireland lost 2-1 to Bulgaria in Sofia on Tuesday night.

Conor Washington strike in the 35th minute gave Ian Baraclough’s side a deserved one-goal lead at half-time.

But the visitors collapsed after the break as two goals from Todor Nedelev won it for the hosts.

Northern Ireland are fourth in Group C of European qualifying with five points from six games.

Ballard played 82 minutes but Saville wasn’t involved.

Image: Millwall FC 

