Millwall striker on why he pays little notice to praise or criticism – plus ‘unjust’ feeling in squad

MATT Smith has had praise ringing in his ears recently – but he has explained why he pays little attention to it.

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper admitted his side’s plan to stop Smith failed after the striker scored in the 1-1 draw at the City Ground late last month.

And before the international break, Barnsley manager Markus Schopp admitted Smith “made the difference” with his set-piece presence after coming on in the 77th minute before Murray Wallace headed the winner from Jed Wallace’s corner with a minute left.

But Smith prefers to keep “level-headed” rather than put too much heed into any praise of criticism.

“I’m not one to read into any hype or anything like that,” Smith told NewsAtDen. “I’m obviously not oblivious to what goes on, I’ve got a Twitter account that sometimes I’ll look at.

“But in general terms I’m not one to read too much. Because, listen, it goes both ways. You’re quick to be praised when it goes well and quick to be criticised when you’re not doing well.

“So it’s important to remain level-headed. If you get wrapped up too much in what’s written about you it just takes the focus away from the controllables which is what you can do on the pitch, really.

“At the same time any praise is always nice and can only give you confidence, which is a good thing.

“I think you can get 10 tweets telling you you’re doing great and one telling you you’re doing badly and you’ll probably look at the negative one. That’s human nature.

“But I think that comes with experience and age and being in the game for a period of time, you naturally develop a mental toughness and resilience to these things because, Christ, if you were to really endure these things you probably wouldn’t get out of bed.

“It’s important to stay grounded and level-headed, compose yourself and play with humility.”

That approach of remaining level-headed and not getting too up or down has served Millwall well again this season.

Before they faced Bristol City last Wednesday week, they were 19th = in the table and boss Gary Rowett didn’t shy away from the fact that his side faced two big games before the international break.

Two 1-0 victories later, after four consecutive draws, and the table tells a very different story, with the Lions 11th, three points off sixth and on a seven-game unbeaten run.

Smith said: “That’s what wins do. To go unbeaten for a long period of time was a real positive but those results can look totally different if you then put losses on the end of those draws or wins on the end of those draws.

“Fortunately it went the way it deserved to go because I think we’d had a couple of unjust results in and amongst those draws.

“Our league position now, while it’s a lot healthier, is a lot more reflective of how we’ve performed in that time.

“The lads would say it was probably a bit unjust to only have that points total going into the Bristol game.

“I don’t want to put undue pressure on us by publicly making all these declarations. But my observation was that we had a really good group of lads that fell short by narrow margins but we’ve only added quality to that narrow equation now.

“Hopefully they can be the ingredients that take us one step further. But all those clichés about one game at a time and not getting too ahead of ourselves are relevant because if you start looking too far forward you miss what’s right in front of you.

“Every game’s important so we’ve got to look at this next batch of games, try to keep this unbeaten run going and hopefully that can keep us going in the right direction and take us that little bit further than in the last two seasons.”

Smith was out of contract at the start of the summer before signing a new deal in July. He watched with interest what the club did in the transfer market.

He has two new attacking team-mates this season. Benik Afobe is a rival for the central striking position but can also play wide.

And Sheyi Ojo has already assisted Smith, supplying the cross at Forest for the centre-forward to head home.

“Benik’s a really good guy, I get on very well with him,” Smith said. “He brings a real air of positivity wherever he goes, that’s just his nature and it’s infectious. That can only be good for the squad.

“On top of that positivity he’s a really, really good player. I thought against Bristol he was the best player on the pitch. His quality was there for all to see.

“He also brings a different skill set to what we’ve got. It’s all well and good having players that like each other but it’s also nice to have different qualities and skill sets among the group.

“Benik has got that ability to get on the ball and turn in tight areas and make something happen in central positions and wide positions which is maybe something that we didn’t have.

“It’s going to be of much need and importance to the group.

“[Ojo] a direct winger, wants to put balls in the box which he showed in the game against Forest which I benefited from.

“He’s someone who’s well-established in the league. My mates at Fulham said he was a brilliant addition to them. Likewise a couple of pals at Cardiff said the same.

“It’s obvious to see and he’s been a great addition. He’s hit the ground running so hopefully he can continue to impact and contribute to the side.

“Naturally you look to see how the club is going to improve the squad. The signings have been a real statement of intent, from John [Berylson] and the board and from the manager, to show we’re trying to add quality to a squad that finished eighth and 11th.

“It’s probably that next little bit of quality that can get us to that next stage. Hopefully that can be the case but from the outside looking in it was clear that the owner and the manager had really looked to strengthen.

“And they absolutely have because the signings that have come through the door have all been quality and will improve us.”

Image: Millwall FC