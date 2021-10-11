Millwall loan watch: Lions attacker comes off bench to help Sutton recover to win thriller

ISAAC Olaofe came off the bench and provided an assist as Sutton United came from behind to beat Port Vale 4-3 through a 91st-minute goal from Coby Rowe on Saturday.

Matt Gray’s side came from 2-0 and 3-2 down to win a fifth game in a row at Gander Green Lane.

Ben Garrity headed Olaofe’s flick into his own net to make it 2-2 in the 69th minute.

Vale went ahead again through Tom Conlon in the 78th minute but Will Randall made it 3-3 with three minutes left before Rowe’s dramatic winner.

Sutton climbed into the League Two play-off spots with the victory.

Also in League Two, defender Alex Mitchell returned for Leyton Orient in their 1-1 draw at Barrow.

Omar Beckles equalised for Kenny Jackett’s Orient after Robbie Gotts’ 47th-minute opener.

The Orient dropped to sixth in the table, level on points with Sutton.

In National League, Daniel Moss got more senior minutes under his belt, but the defender couldn’t help Yeovil avoid a 2-0 defeat at home to Notts County.

The Glovers dropped to 15th in the table.

