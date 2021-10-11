Disappointment for Millwall pair as Northern Ireland left perplexed by red card decision

DANIEL Ballard and George Saville played in Northern Ireland’s 2-0 World Cup qualifier defeat against Switzerland at the weekend.

Ballard played on the right side of a back three and Saville on the left of midfield in a 5-4-1 formation.

The away side had Jamal Lewis sent off in the 37th minute after a second yellow card when he was deemed to have taken too long over a throw-in.

Steven Zuber and Christian Fassnacht scored in stoppage-time at the end of each half.

Ian Baraclough’s side are in Bulgaria for their next qualifier on Tuesday.

