Disappointment for Millwall pair as Northern Ireland left perplexed by red card decision
DANIEL Ballard and George Saville played in Northern Ireland’s 2-0 World Cup qualifier defeat against Switzerland at the weekend.
Ballard played on the right side of a back three and Saville on the left of midfield in a 5-4-1 formation.
The away side had Jamal Lewis sent off in the 37th minute after a second yellow card when he was deemed to have taken too long over a throw-in.
Steven Zuber and Christian Fassnacht scored in stoppage-time at the end of each half.
Ian Baraclough’s side are in Bulgaria for their next qualifier on Tuesday.
Image: Millwall FC