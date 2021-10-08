Millwall attacker on course to return to League Two Hartlepool United later this year

HARTLEPOOL United boss Dave Challinor is hoping Tyler Burey returns to playing for the club in late November or December.

Attacker Burey, 20, is still rehabilitating his hamstring injury with parent club Millwall.

Burey was an instant hit with the League Two side, getting an assist on his debut and netting three times in consecutive games as he was nominated for player of the month for August in the fourth tier.

But his spell was interrupted when he tore his hamstring in just this seventh game, against Tranmere on September 4.

In Burey’s absence Hartlepool have dropped from fifth to 13th in the table.

Challinor was asked for an update on Burey in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Pools’ game at home to Northampton on Saturday.

Burey’s initial loan was until January but Hartlepool would want to extend it if he proves his fitness.

“Tyler is still at Millwall but is still on track with the initial prognosis with him so we’re still looking at the end of November, start of December,” Challinor said.

“We’re hoping that is a return to play. It may well be a return to full training and then it will be a case of building him back up but fingers crossed we can see him in a Hartlepool shirt in the not too distant future.”

Image: Millwall FC