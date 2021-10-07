Millwall centre-forward back in familiar position this season as he aims to earn another deal

MILLWALL striker Matt Smith is in the familiar position of most players in their 30s as they again enter the final year of their contract – his aim is to show that he’s worth another deal.

Smith, 32, signed a new one-year contract in the summer and he is determined to impact Gary Rowett’s side to earn another.

Former Leeds and Fulham striker Smith has already made 14 appearances in this campaign and his influence of the team shows no signs of waning.

After two of the last three games – against Nottingham Forest when he scored in the 1-1 draw and the 1-0 win at Barnsley – the opposition managers have picked him out as a player their sides struggled to deal with.

Smith is highly valued by manager Rowett for his influence on and off the pitch hence why the club were so keen to offer him a contract when his previous terms expired last July.

“My aim is to continue to play at the highest level for the longest time possible,” Smith said when asked if one of his main motivations this season is to get another deal.

“Luckily I’ve got no pace to lose! Hopefully I can just add to my experience, my nous and my knowhow in this division.

“I’m coming up to ten seasons in the Championship. Hopefully I can stay at this level for some time to come.

“I aim to do so by working hard and scoring goals and contributing to the side.

“As long as I’m doing that then hopefully the rest takes care of itself.”

