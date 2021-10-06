Update on Connor Mahoney, Scott Malone and Mason Bennett as Millwall aim for season’s first

GARY Rowett is hopeful Connor Mahoney, Scott Malone and Mason Bennett will all be available to face Luton Town after the international break.

The main bulk of the Lions squad have been given extra time off this week after their two wins going into the international break, but the training ground is open for business and Rowett hopes to have a full squad available for the first time this season when they face the Hatters on October 16.

Mahoney, Malone and Bennett will be at Calmont Road working on their fitness aiming to be in contention to start on Saturday week.

“A lot of the lads will do some work this week at different levels,” Rowett said. “With Scotty, we’re just waiting to find out the extent of the soreness he’s feeling around his hips and quad.

“We don’t think it’s too serious but we’ll get that checked out.

“Mason would have been available for the weekend but we felt it was too soon.

“Connor we hope will be available for the next game.

“I think we’re in a pretty good position. Players are in and around the training ground this week if they need to do a bit of work.

“From Friday, Saturday we’ll be back in as a group in readiness for next week’s preparations for the Luton game.”

Image: Millwall FC