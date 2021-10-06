Defender is ‘manager’s dream’ – plus reward promised to Millwall players before break

GARY Rowett said Murray Wallace is “a bit of a manager’s dream” after the defender scored the winner against Barnsley on Saturday.

Wallace moved from the centre of defence to wing-back in the absence of Scott Malone and got his third goal of the season from that position.

“I think he’s just the sort of player that whatever you ask him to do he’ll do it and do it at 100 per cent every single game,” Rowett said.

“There are some players that on their day can be fantastic and not on their day won’t be. That’s the nature of different characters and individuals.

“But Muzza’s one of those that puts in the same performance week-in, week-out.

“Both positions suit him. From centre-back he can get forward and he’s got that mobility to handle quicker attackers.

“At wing-back he also gets forward and has shown he can be a danger. He’s had probably as many chances as anyone in that wing-back position.

“He’s been excellent. He’s a bit of a manager’s dream, really, because you can just put him out there and you know what you’re going to get from him, which is a real testament to his professionalism.”

Meanwhile, the players were given extra time off this week after they won consecutive games to stretch their unbeaten league run to seven.

Rowett added: “We threw them a little carrot that if we win a couple of games we can take a couple of days off. Partly that’s down to we knew how important the games were and partly down to the fact that quite a lot of the players have played probably three-quarters of the games.

“They’ve been working hard in the games, they’ve been back-to-back with a lot of travelling, not much time to recover.

“It’s important when you do get a chance to have a break and let the body recover mentally as well.

“It’s also getting the right balance because you want to do some good work in the two weeks as well. It’s finding that right balance.”

