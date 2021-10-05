Millwall loan watch: Mahlon Romeo finally has winning feeling but duo injured in League Two

MAHLON Romeo experience the winning feeling at the seventh time of asking as Portsmouth thumped Sunderland 4-0 at Fratton Park at the weekend.

Former Millwall striker John Marquis scored twice after goals from Marcus Harness and captain Lee Brown to earn Pompey a first win since August 17.

Romeo played right wing-back in a game featuring five ex-Lions.

Ryan Tunnicliffe was in midfield for Danny Cowley’s side while Shaun Williams has a new role as a left-sided centre-back.

Aiden O’Brien played on the left side of the attack for Lee Johnson’s Sunderland.

In League Two, Alex Mitchell and Isaac Olaofe missed out through injury as their clubs, Leyton Orient and Sutton United, respectively, lost 3-2 at Port Vale and won 2-0 away to Northampton Town.

In National League, Junior Tiensia wasn’t involved in Dover Athletic’s 6-0 defeat away to Grimsby.

And in the Scottish Premiership, Hayden Muller came on in the 80th minute to help St Johnstone see out a 3-1 win over Dundee for their first home league victory of the season.

Chris Kane scored twice and Stevie May got the other for Callum Davidson’s side.

The Saints moved up to eighth in the table.

