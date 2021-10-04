Monday, October 4, 2021
Millwall boss gives update on injured duo and chances of facing Luton after international break

John Kelly

SCOTT Malone should be back after the international break after Gary Rowett revealed the wing-back was close to being available at Barnsley on Saturday.

Murray Wallace moved to left wing-back from the centre of defence and scored the only goal with a minute left.

Mason Bennett should also be available to face Luton on October 16.

“I would say overall it’s been about six months since I’ve been able to pick from a fully fit squad,” Rowett said. “I think we are starting to get back to that.

“Scotty Malone, I think will be okay, he wasn’t far off today but I just felt coming to Barnsley we needed everyone to be sure, we couldn’t afford to carry anyone if they weren’t fully fit.

“Mason will be okay, I think, so I don’t think we are far off and when we’ve got those options we have the ability to play that front three.

“We have the ability to bring Matt [Smith] on late in games, we have the ability to start Matt and the likes of Mason and Tom [Bradshaw] but we haven’t been able to do that so far and we need those options.”

Image: Millwall FC 

John Kelly

(@jkelly1882)