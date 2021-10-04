Millwall boss gives update on injured duo and chances of facing Luton after international break

SCOTT Malone should be back after the international break after Gary Rowett revealed the wing-back was close to being available at Barnsley on Saturday.

Murray Wallace moved to left wing-back from the centre of defence and scored the only goal with a minute left.

Mason Bennett should also be available to face Luton on October 16.

“I would say overall it’s been about six months since I’ve been able to pick from a fully fit squad,” Rowett said. “I think we are starting to get back to that.

“Scotty Malone, I think will be okay, he wasn’t far off today but I just felt coming to Barnsley we needed everyone to be sure, we couldn’t afford to carry anyone if they weren’t fully fit.

“Mason will be okay, I think, so I don’t think we are far off and when we’ve got those options we have the ability to play that front three.

“We have the ability to bring Matt [Smith] on late in games, we have the ability to start Matt and the likes of Mason and Tom [Bradshaw] but we haven’t been able to do that so far and we need those options.”

Image: Millwall FC