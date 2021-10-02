Lions boss Gary Rowett praises fans for making long trip to Barnsley in his 100th game in charge

By Lucas Ball

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett praised the 511 Lions supporters who made the gruelling journey to Oakwell to watch his side defeat Barnsley 1-0.

Due to the current shortage of lorry drivers, fuel has been hard to come by and the travelling fans likely faced a lengthy return train journey to follow their side in Yorkshire for just their eighth ever win at Oakwell.

Rowett also clocked up 100 games in the Lions dugout with today’s win, a milestone he was pleased – if not overtly aware of it – to reach.

Speaking after the game, the former Derby County boss said: “It’s fantastic, somebody told me it was my 100th game in charge of Millwall but it wasn’t really something I thought about, all I was thinking about was trying to give those away fans something to cheer about.

“I don’t know if they are like me but I havent been able to find petrol in the last week so how they got up here I’ll never know. They were brilliant, in full song, to get the winner at the end just gives them that little bit of an extra lift to see their team get two wins in a week, to go along with some of those draws it must have bee nice for them, I hope they all have a safe journey home.

“I’ve heard that, I’m sure John will tell me that, He’s always going on about Barnsley being a difficult place to come. It’s not an easy place to come, I don’t care where they are in the league, I don’t care how many games they have gone without winning, It’s not an easy place to come win, you have to do the basics right and today we just about did. “

Image: Millwall FC