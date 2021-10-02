Millwall manager Gary Rowett heaps praise on “fantastic” defender after late winner

By Lucas Ball

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett hailed defender Murray Wallace as the Scot netted his third goal of the season to give his side a 1-0 win away to Barnsley.

The Lions had the better of the chances at Oakwell but left it until the 89th minute to grab a winner with Wallace sending the away fans into raptures after heading in name sake Jed’s cross.

Wallace has been a crucial player for Millwall in 2021/22 so far, playing at left wing-back, left centre back and in the middle of the back three and speaking after the match, Rowett said: “I wasn’t displeased, it looked at one point that it was going to end up a draw which I’d have been disappointed with but Murray Wallace – I thought he was fantastic today, he’s been fantastic all season – just comes up with a header to win us the game.”

Millwall’s victory – only their eighth ever at Oakwell – extended their unbeaten run to seven games, with back-to-back wins for the first time since Easter weekend when they beat Rotherham United and Stoke City.

Rowett’s side have also kept a clean sheet in each of their last two, returning to the high defensive standards consistent with the ex-Birmingham boss’ tenure.

He said: “Really pleased. Seven unbeaten for us – won three, drawn four. Of course, part of the challenge for us is turning some of those drawn games into games that we win.

“At the end, we haven’t had enough of those goals from set pieces – we had a lot today and we need to make some of them count as well. We knew it was going to be a difficult game coming to Barnsley off the back of their defeat against Forest, we thought there’d be a little bit of a bounce early in the game and we might just have to weather that intensity and I thought we created some of those moments ourselves.

“We overplayed a little bit at the back and gave them the chance to press, and we gave them one moment where Bart makes a good save one v one against the striker to keep it 0-0. After that, for the majority of the game, it was just whether we could find that quality moment. We created some good opportunities and some really good moments in the final third where we should have ended up with some shots on goal but our final ball wasn’t quite there today.

“Leaky for us is conceding more than one goal a game really because we’ve been pretty solid and organised. That’s part of what we’re about, part of that formation – the 5-2-3.

“If you’re not solid then there’s no point having that extra defender on the pitch. I think the difference today really was just having the options available to us. We haven’t had Jed available for a little while, we haven’t had Sheyi available for a little while, we haven’t had Benik available for a little while. I didn’t think those players were quite at their maximum today but still in moments those little bits of interplay and pace caused problems.

“Barnsley play a very high line and most teams try to do the same against them, you’re looking for that extra pass to exploit the space in behind. If you get it right, Jed gets in there twice but couldn’t quite get the touch to take it away from the defenders. It’s all about those moments and we did it quite well and created some chances but I’d like to see us create a little bit more.”

Victory lifts the Lions to 11th, the same position in which they finished last season – so how does Rowett aim to bridge the gap between mid-table and Play-Off challengers?

“If you look at our last two seasons, we’ve finished eighth and 11th and now we’re sat in or around mid-table. It’s been the same thing, can we just find that little bit of extra quality to turn us from a hard-working team, a hard to beat team into a team that can win lots of games of football when they’re quite tight.

“There’s different ways to do that but certainly having more players available – like I said, that front three and the likes of Mason Bennett haven’t been available for a little while, Scotty Malone wasn’t available today.

“I thought we looked relatively comfortable today – Barnsley had some moments, a few shots from distance but I didn’t think they created that many chances apart from the one first half so as an away performance we’ve got to be quite pleased but we’ve got to take some of those opportunities. Early on with Murray Wallace, we should be 1-0 up and we have to leave it until the last few minutes to see if we can score a corner and thankfully we did.”