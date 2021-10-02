REPORT: Barnsley 0-1 Millwall

By Alex Grace at Oakwell

MILLWALL snatched a late winner to record their first away win of the season against Barnsley at Oakwell, beating the Tykes 1-0.

Murray Wallace’s 89th-minute header secured back to back wins for Millwall for the first time since the Easter weekend and extended their unbeaten run to seven games.

Match Details

It was a fast-paced start to the game. Bartosz Bialkowski was forced into an early save, denying Aaron Leya Iseka, tipping his shot around the post.

It was an end-to-end contest in the first half, two minutes later, the Lions should have taken the lead. Benik Afobe’s shot was saved by Brad Collins but the ball presented itself to Murray Wallace and he was somehow denied by Collins.

George Evans came close ten minutes later, curling a shot from outside the box just wide of the far post.

Devante Cole and Shaun Hutchinson engaged in a good battle and on 19 minutes the former Manchester United man intercepted his rival’s poor pass and went through one on one with Bialkowski but the keeper prevailed.

Into the second half and Jed Wallace was presented with the chance to break the deadlock, he got in behind the Tykes defence but saw his shot blocked.

Tom Bradshaw, introduced as a 70th-minute substitute, twice came close. His header from Murray Wallace’s cross was held by Collins before the Barnsley keeper made a smart stop to deny him again after he broke away from the home defence.

The hosts created little in the second half and it was the visitors who pushed for the winner, substitute Matt Smith headed down for Bradshaw who set up Jed Wallace but he fired over the bar.

The Lions finally broke the deadlock in the 89th minute. It was the two Wallace’s that combined. Jed Wallace’s corner was headed past Collins by his namesake Murray to send the away fans behind the goal into raptures.

In stoppage time Billy Mitchell fired an effort wide.

Talking Points

Lions secure first away win and extend unbeaten run

The away day duck has been broken, Rowett’s side have been solid away from home since his arrival almost two years ago but had not won away from SE16 since Easter Monday’s 2-1 success at Stoke City. The Lions will go into the international break after back-to-back wins for the first time since the Easter weekend. It extends Gary Rowett side’s unbeaten run to seven games and is just their eighth ever victory at Oakwell.

Ballard once again impresses but Cooper struggles

Daniel Ballard has been one of Millwall’s stand out players so far this season. He was superb against Fulham and one of the main reasons the Lions only lost the game by one goal. He was excellent again at Oakwell. Midway through the first half, he stepped in to make a vital interception, denying Cauley Woodrow the chance to break free of the Millwall defence.

Meanwhile, it was a different story for Jake Cooper, the big defender was back in the starting lineup after being left on the bench for the previous two games. He struggled up against Leya Iseka who beat him for pace on most occasions.

Team News

Gary Rowett made two changes to the side that beat Bristol City on Wednesday evening. Jake Cooper and Jed Wallace came into the side for Scott Malone and Matt Smith, the former missing out through injury.

5-2-3: Bialkowski; McNamara, Ballard, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace; Evans (Mitchell, 70), Saville; J Wallace, Afobe (Smith, 75), Ojo (Bradshaw, 70)

Subs not used: Long, Pearce, Leonard, Kieftenbeld

Booked: Evans

Images: Millwall FC