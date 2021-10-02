TEAM NEWS: Barnsley vs. Millwall

MILLWALL face a trip to Barnsley on Saturday as they aim for back-to-back league wins for the first time since Easter weekend.

The Lions have won just once from their last six visits to Oakwell, courtesy of goals from Lee Gregory and Ben Marshall in 2018.

Team News

Gary Rowett makes two changes from the team that beat Bristol City 1-0 in midweek as Jed Wallace and Jake Cooper come in for Matt Smith and Scott Malone.

It likely means a return to the 5-2-3, as opposed to the 5-2-1-2 used against the Robins.

5-2-3: Bialkowski; McNamara, Ballard, Hutchinson, Cooper, M. Wallace; Evans, Saville; J. Wallace, Afobe, Ojo

Substitutes: Long, Kieftenbeld, Bradshaw, Smith, Pearce, Leonard, Mitchell

Here is the Barnsley side…

🔴 THE REDS 💪 Returns for Ben Williams and Aaron Leya Iseka, and a first start of the season for Devante Cole! pic.twitter.com/dFEGlaKBJf — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) October 2, 2021

Image: Millwall FC