Millwall’s Jed Wallace reveals why proposed 2018 move to Middlesbrough didn’t happen

THIS summer wasn’t the first time Jed Wallace had been linked with a move away from Millwall – and he has revealed why he didn’t leave the Lions when Middlesbrough chased him three years ago.

Boro submitted a joint-bid for Wallace and George Saville, with the latter moving on deadline day for a fee of around £8million.

But just like in the last transfer window, there was little chance that Wallace was going to cut his ties with the Lions.

Wallace admitted Boro, who were then managed by Tony Pulis, “pushed more” to get a deal over the line for Saville.

There were also reasons for the attacker on and off the pitch to stay.

Wallace and Millwall endured a difficult season after that unsettling summer and only secured their survival on the second-last day.

But the last two campaigns have brought double-figures in goals for Wallace and two top-half finishes.

Wallace said that a move to Boro wasn’t close.

“Not at the time. At the time they obviously came in with quite a lot of money for me and Sav and pushed it more for Sav,” Wallace explained.

“I’d only had the one year in the Championship, we’d just had baby, we’d just bought a house so it made a lot of sense for me to stay at Millwall.

“I had a great relationship with Neil Harris and I’ve always said that the moment I walked into Millwall I loved being here.

“I’ve signed for the club three times so I think that tells you how I feel about playing here. I felt like I just wanted to get settled and that would bring out the best in me football-wise. That’s certainly happened the last couple of years, I’ve probably played as well as I have done here.

“Long may that continue and let’s hope we can get as high as we can and compete with those so-called bigger clubs.

“We want to try to get into that top six, which is difficult. But, listen, Barnsley did it last season, so why can’t we?”

Wallace believes the club Saville re-joined in the summer is in a much stronger position than when he left.

Gary Rowett, his squad and the fans expect a top-six challenge. The Lions have had a slow start but a raft of injuries and illnesses have meant their full potential hasn’t been realised yet this season.

Wallace feels that if they can get their main players back fit and keep them fit they can be contenders for the play-offs.

“The club’s grown and improved a lot on and off the pitch in the time that Sav’s not been here. You have to give a lot of respect to us as a group of players, the manager and everyone at Millwall because the last two seasons we finished eighth and eleventh which shows everything you need to know,” Wallace said.

“We are a decent Championship team these days. Notoriously for Millwall the last 20 years they’ve had a few seasons in the Championship, got relegated and had to go back up.

“Whereas now with this group of players under Neil and under Gary we’ve been overall a very decent Championship team.

“We’re probably like Blackburn, QPR, over the last three or four seasons, we want to move from being a mid-table team to challenging for those top-six positions.

“We’re going to have take a lot more responsibility as a group of players and stop conceding set-plays and things like that.

“That could be the difference for us getting into that top six.

“I’ve always maintained we’ve got one of the best goalkeepers in the league in Bart [Bialkowski]. We have Hutchy [Shaun Hutchinson] and Coops [Jake Cooper] who when they’re playing to the best of their game they are two of the best centre-halves in the league.

We look strong with numbers in midfield. We’ve had games this year when people like Thommo [Ben Thompson] haven’t even made the bench. We’ve not had that luxury before.

“If we can keep everyone fit, which at the moment we’re not managing to do, that’s always a massive factor for any team with a small squad like ours. You’ve got to keep your best players fit.

“But the likes of Hutchy, Benno [Mason Bennett], Danny Mac have been injured, that’s not ideal. We need to keep players fit, get our home form going. I think if we can pick our home form up to what it was a couple of years ago and match that with our improved away form, there’s no reason why we can’t push up the table and then try to sneak into that top six.”

Image: Millwall FC