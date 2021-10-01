CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: Barnsley vs. Millwall – different but welcome problem for Lions boss

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett could have a different but welcome problem when the Lions face Barnsley at Oakwell on Saturday.

If Scott Malone recovers after going off with a quad problem against Bristol City on Wednesday then Rowett could have arguably his first-choice side available against the Tykes.

That’s if you consider Sheyi Ojo above the injured Mason Bennett in the pecking order, and with Bennett having missed most of this season it is probably fair to say the on-loan Liverpool man would get the nod if both were fit.

Rowett surprised some people last Saturday when he left Jake Cooper out of the team against Nottingham Forest. It was the first time Rowett had not picked Cooper for a league game when the centre-back has been fit.

Rowett has more options in attack, with Benik Afobe and Matt Smith vying for a central role.

Some managers don’t tell players why they are not in the team. It has been reported that Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo does not appreciate people knocking on his door for an explanation.

But Rowett works differently and knows that disappointing players is an inevitable part of the job.

“You want the competition for places. If there is competition for places and people perform and produce then you have to give them that opportunity,” Rowett said.

“I felt as though Matt has done that in some of the league games and been a threat for us and had chances. He showed that in pre-season.

“With Benik coming back from injury we want to sure that he’s fine. They are tough decisions if Jed is available as well.

“But that’s my job. For everyone else you just turn up and play and hopefully enjoy it. But for me, I get all the tough bits letting people down most weeks.

“Picking a team that everyone’s happy with or not happy with, it’s just the nature of the job. That’s what I’m paid to do.

“The way I work I’ve got quite an open relationship with the players. If someone’s been left out usually I’ll tell them because I think sometimes that makes me feel better.

“The players don’t have to necessarily like it, I don’t expect them to like it. But the fact that I’ve told them to their face, usually, that’s my preferred way.

“But if I don’t get a chance to do that and they want to come and see me then I’m always open to that.

“I think sometimes a player needs to know and understand why they’ve been left out. Then they can attempt to improve some of those aspects of their game.

“Different managers have different ways of doing things. I played for managers who don’t say anything to you, don’t tell you, don’t feel they need to explain because their job is to pick the best team. Sometimes that’s enough for them.

“So there’s no right way or wrong way of doing it but that’s just my preference.”

Millwall go into the second international break of the season after this weekend, hopefully with their first away win in this campaign behind them.

The Lions have won just seven of their 30 fixtures away at Barnsley since their first meeting in 1925.

Possible Millwall starting XI: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; McNamara, Ballard, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace; Evans, Saville; Ojo, Afobe, J Wallace.

Match odds: Barnsley 5/4 Draw 9/4 Millwall 11/5

Last meeting: Championship (February 27, 2021): Barnsley 2-1 Millwall (Woodrow 2′, Helik 59′; Bennett 6′).