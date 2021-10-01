‘Nicest football I’ve ever met’ – Millwall defender on Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Gunners objective

MILLWALL defender Daniel Ballard says Bukayo Saka is the “nicest footballer I’ve ever met” – and the Lions centre-back hopes to join the England international in the Arsenal team one day.

Ballard, 22, and Saka, 20, have played together in a senior competition, albeit for Arsenal under-21s in the Football League Trophy in 2018.

Saka had a brilliant Euro 2020, but missed the decisive penalty against Italy at Wembley as player of the tournament Gianluigi Donnarumma saved his effort after Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho has also failed from the spot.

There was the inevitable abuse on social media for those players, but Saka has put that behind him and scored in Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Tottenham in the North London derby last Sunday.

Ballard never had any doubts about Saka’s resilience.

“I was probably more gutted than he was at the time,” Ballard said. “He’s just an amazing character, certainly the nicest footballer I’ve ever met.

“He’s such as a genuine, hard-working person. What you see in glimpses is exactly what he’s like, it’s not show, it’s not acting.

“It was tough for him but such a special talent like him, I was sure he’d bounce back and he has done already.

“He’s probably one of Arsenal’s best players and he’s shown that again this season.”

Ballard is on loan at Millwall for the season and is impressing in Gary Rowett’s side.

His ultimate objective is to get into the Gunners team, though he won’t lose sight of his immediate challenge.

Ballard added: “Yeah, I think that’s got to be the goal. Of course I’m fully focussed on staying in this Millwall team and working extremely hard.

“I want to get as much game-time as possible and help Millwall win every game possible.

“But of course there is an end goal, whether it be next year or in two, three years, I think the main goal is to play for Arsenal.”

Image: Millwall FC