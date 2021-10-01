Millwall boss on utilising full squad as club skipper and Thommo miss out against Bristol City

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett welcomed the returns of Danny McNamara and George Evans to the line-up against Bristol City and said he will need to use his full squad this season.

Both players were in the starting side for the first time in more than a month, as Ryan Leonard and Maikel Kieftenbeld dropped to the bench in the 1-0 win.

Rowett was pleased to have more options available after an injury- and illness-hit start to the season, with Alex Pearce, Ben Thompson and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson not making the match-day 18.

“Danny came in and look good in patches, he cramped up a bit towards the end, it showed a lack of game-time,” Rowett said.

“Benik [Afobe] was bright in the first moments and few times and when Jed [Wallace] came on I thought it lifted his game more. You can see those two being a danger to teams.

“Sheyi [Ojo] also when he gets a little bit fitter.

“Evo coming into the team did well, there were a couple of lovely passes through the lines which we know he can do.

“I was pleased but it’s a squad game and we’re going to need people like that out there.

“Pearcey misses out from the squad but he’s been fabulous for us. We’re going to need every player to play their part this season. It was a real squad effort.

“Mason’s [Bennett] been injured, Thommo missed out on the 18, it’s not anything he’s done. He’s been fabulous in training, Jon Dadi the same.

“Sometimes as a manager you have to make tough decisions that don’t please everybody but you’ve got to try and do it for the right reasons.

“All of those players will be ready to play their part when called upon.”

