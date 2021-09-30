Another major injury blow for Millwall as Scott Malone set to miss game against Barnsley

MILLWALL could be without Scott Malone for Saturday’s Championship game against Barnsley at Oakwell.

Malone went off with with a quad injury with four minutes left of the 1-0 win over Bristol City at The Den on Wednesday night.

Jake Cooper came on for him and could return to the centre of defence with Murray Wallace moving to the left wing-back position against the Tykes.

“We’re slowly getting players back fit, you saw again for a little spell that front three [Jed Wallace, Benik Afobe and Sheyi Ojo] who I think will be really dangerous for us.

“Scottie Malone looks like he’s going to be out for a little bit. Again, we’ve not had much luck.

“We needed to win the game tonight and we’ve done that, just about.”

Image: Millwall FC