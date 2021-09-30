Millwall boss on change of shape against Bristol City with new role for Liverpool’s Sheyi Ojo

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett explained why he changed from the usual shape against Bristol City and played Sheyi Ojo in a central position rather than on the wing.

Rowett’s preferred formation this season has been 5-2-3 but Ojo started in front of midfielders George Evans and George Saville to link the play to forwards Matt Smith and Benik Afobe.

Afobe was fouled by Rob Atkinson to give substitute Jed Wallace the chance to score the only goal from the penalty spot.

“We felt as though they would have three midfielders, we banked on them playing a five [3-5-2], they’ve played 4-4-2 a lot this season,” Rowett said. “They played against QPR away from home and won the game, they changed against Fulham late on and got a point out of the game. So we felt that’s what they would do.

“So we felt we needed an extra layer in there, that it would be tough for our two midfielders to play against three for the whole game.

“We put Sheyi in almost a 10 position and hoped that Benik playing higher in a more natural position would help him rather than playing a bit wider. That was the reason behind it.

“I thought Sehyi showed some lovely touches. He’s still battling back to full fitness. He’d been out for a while and I think he’ll get better and better.

“We’ve got three, four, five strikers that can play in any front three or front four, depending on how we play.

“We’ve got those options and it’s up to me to pick the right options in the right games. If it’s a counter-attacking game then the three you mentioned [Wallace, Afobe and Ojo] are going to be very dangerous when they’re fully fit.”

