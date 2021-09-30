Millwall’s Gary Rowett on ending run of consecutive draws and stretching unbeaten sequence

GARY Rowett admitted Millwall “needed a lift” after four consecutive draws and said their six-match unbeaten league run looks better after their 1-0 victory over Bristol City on Wednesday evening.

Jed Wallace scored the only goal from the penalty spot in the 64th minute.

Millwall were 19th before the game but moved up five places before their match against Barnsley at Oakwell on Saturday.

“It’s difficult because our expectation is to win more games, of course,” Rowett said. “But when you’re going away to places like West Brom and getting a draw and being disappointed with it I think that shows a decent level of performance.

“Places like Swansea shows a decent level, Forest. But when you’re not picking those three points up at home in games like Coventry, the Blackburn game when we probably should have had a little bit more at times, it makes it look disappointing.

“We all felt disappointed with those draws. I can assure you the last couple of games to come in with one point felt like we’d lost. The players, you could see it, everyone felt frustrated.

“So we just needed that tonight, we needed that lift, that three points.

“It didn’t really matter how we got it. I thought there were moments when we played quite well, moments, when we looked a bit edgy.

“But the three points makes that run look a little bit better. We’ve one more game before the international break. It will be a tough game but if we can put another big performance in you see how the league table changes after three points at this moment so early in the season.”

Image: Millwall FC