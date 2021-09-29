Millwall boss gives his thoughts on ‘much-needed win’ against Bristol City at The Den

GARY Rowett hailed a “much-needed win” as Millwall defeated Bristol City at The Den on Wednesday for just their second league victory of the season.

Jed Wallace scored from the penalty spot in the 64th minute after Benik Afobe had been fouled.

Millwall are now unbeaten in six league games and are up to 14th in the table.

“It was a much-needed win, we just about deserved it on the balance of clear-cut chances or chances created,” Rowett said.

“Bristol came with a clear game plan to frustrate us first half with three centre-backs and three central midfielders. They kept breaking into good areas.

“Second half they started to come into it more and have a little bit more control and that’s when we made our changes.

“There were one or two areas where we looked a bit nervy and forced it which was understandable because we hadn’t won for quite a while.

“To go in at 0-0 I was a little bit disappointed. Second half I felt as though their extra midfielder started to cause us one or two problems so I decided to make that change quite early.

“It was a front three that I very nearly started but big Matt [Smith] deserved his chance to go again.

“Once or twice with Benik and Sheyi [Ojo] combining we just needed another player to combine with them to create those problems.

“It was a good goal, Sav [George Saville] nicks it off a midfielder, presses really well. It was a good quality pass and if we can get Benik running in behind defenders he’s a real threat. He’s a real handful as we saw tonight.

“He just takes a touch to entice a defender in, a bit of experience as the defender challenges to take another touch and he gets the foul. Luckily Jed was on the pitch to finish it off.

“You’re going to be a little bit nervy at the end, they have a moment when Andy Weimann shoots and Dan Ballard makes a block.

“Other than that we just about worked hard enough to see the game out.”

