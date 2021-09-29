REPORT: Millwall 1-0 Bristol City

By Alex Grace at The Den

MILLWALL secured their second league win of the season thanks to a Jed Wallace penalty against Bristol City at The Den.

The win ends a run of four consecutive league draws and extends the Lions’ unbeaten sequence to six games.

Match details

The Lions started the better. Matt Smith, fresh from scoring in Saturday’s draw with Nottingham Forest, had two early opportunities.

Had it not been for Nathen Baker’s intervention preventing him from making contact with Scott Malone’s cross there is a high probability he would have made it 1-0.

Then on eight minutes he was found by the returning Danny McNamara who teed up the former QPR man but his effort was deflected away.

The visitors’ first effort of note came in the 17th minute. Tyreeq Bakinson’s ball over the top of the Millwall defence fell to Andreas Weimann but his shot was blocked superbly by Shaun Hutchinson.

Seven minutes later George Tanner headed Jay Dasilva’s cross wide of the near post.

In the 33rd minute, Daniel Bentley made a top save to deny Benik Afobe. George Evans’ looping header over the Robins defence fell to Afobe who forced the keeper into a point-blank save.

Afobe was denied again just before the break, this time by the post. Evans was again the supplier for the on-loan Stoke man whose header struck the base of the woodwork and bounced away.

The visitors started the second half the better of the two sides but failed to trouble Lions stopper Bartosz Bialkowski.

On 63 minutes the home team were presented with the perfect chance to take the lead. George Saville’s inch-perfect through-ball found Afobe who was brought down by Rob Atkinson and the referee pointed to the spot.

Wallace – who had been introduced as a 59th-minute substitute – stepped up and thundered the penalty past Bentley to give the Lions the lead.

Fellow substitute Billy Mitchell should have made sure of the points in the 88th minute. Saville squared the ball to the academy product but he was denied superbly by Bentley.

As the game entered stoppage-time, the visitors almost found an equaliser. Substitute Cameron Ping’s shot was blocked following a long throw as the Lions held on for a vital three points.

Talking points

Mr Reliable delivers again

Having missed both the Leicester and Nottingham Forest games through illness, Jed Wallace started on the bench and it was no surprise the game changed upon his introduction.

Just four minutes after coming on he was presented with the chance to put his team in front. Taking a penalty is tough at the best of times but especially when you have only just entered the fray.

But he smashed the spot-kick home to take his season’s tally to four goals. He looks on course yet again to top the Lions’ scoring charts this term.

Danny McNamara returns

A welcome sight for all Millwall fans when the team news was released was the sight of Danny McNamara back in the starting eleven.

The academy graduate made his first league start since the 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers on August 14.

The Lions have missed having a natural right wing-back in place. Following Mahlon Romeo’s departure to Portsmouth both Mitchell and Ryan Leonard had played in that position.

McNamara’s ability to get up and down the right wing and create chances has been badly missed in this Millwall side.

Another Injury concern for Rowett

Injuries have been a huge problem for Millwall this season and they may have another on their hands.

Scott Malone looked to have pulled his groin when sprinting forward with the ball. He was replaced by Jake Cooper for the final five minutes.

Should he be set for a spell on the sidelines it will be a huge blow to the Lions as they do not have anyone else with as much attacking intent who can play in that position.

Millwall: Bialkowski; McNamara, Ballard, Hutchinson, M Wallace, Malone (Cooper, 86); Evans, Saville; Ojo (Mitchell, 73), Smith (J Wallace, 60), Afobe.

Image: Millwall FC