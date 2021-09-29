TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Bristol City – three changes for Lions against manager-less Robins

MILLWALL face Bristol City at The Den as they aim to stretch their unbeaten league run to six games.

The Lions are 19th on nine points while the Robins are ninth with 13 points from nine games.

Team news

Millwall manager Gary Rowett makes three changes to the side that started against Nottingham Forest.

Danny McNamara returns in place of Ryan Leonard, George Evans is in for Maikel Kieftenbeld, and Benik Afobe starts in place of the injured Connor Mahoney.

Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; McNamara, Ballard, Hutchinson, M Wallace, Malone; Evans, Saville; Ojo, Smith, Afobe.

Subs: Long, Cooper, Kieftenbeld, J Wallace, Bradshaw, Leonard, Mitchell.

Here is the City side: