‘Not easy to leave someone like that out’ – Millwall boss on making tough selection decisions

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett said it was “tough” to leave “fantastic” Jake Cooper out of the team against Nottingham Forest last weekend as the Lions boss faces another difficult decision on Wednesday against Bristol City.

With Shaun Hutchinson returning to the side after injury, Rowett chose Murray Wallace on the left side of a back three.

It was the first time Rowett hadn’t picked Cooper in his starting XI in the league when the defender has been fit.

Rowett praised the centre-back for his response in training.

“It’s really difficult because I have a good relationship with the players,” Rowett said. “The players have worked incredibly hard for me over the period that I’ve been here.

“But, you can’t keep 20-odd players happy all the time because my job is to pick the team that I think has got the best chance of winning the game. That’s how it works.

“It was a really tough decision because Jake’s been fantastic in the games he’s played.

“If you look at last season he played through injuries, he played after dislocating his shoulder twice. He’s shown a real appetite to want to play to the best of his ability for this club.

“So it’s tough, it’s not easy to leave out someone like that.

“But what I would say is he has responded really well in training. What I do know, it’s inevitable, is that at some point Jake Cooper will get back in the team.

“It’s as simple as that.”

Meanwhile, it was confirmed on Tuesday evening that Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the game.

Robins assistant manager Curtis Fleming will take charge of the side at The Den.

“I’m sure that everyone at the club and our supporters hope that Nigel has a speedy and full recovery,” City chief executive Richard Gould said.

“Curtis has been in regular contact with Nigel and we wish him and the team all the best against Millwall.”

