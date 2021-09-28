Millwall boss on Jed Wallace’s chances of Bristol City start – plus prospect of exciting front three

MILLWALL will make a late decision on whether to start Jed Wallace against Bristol City at The Den on Wednesday evening.

Wallace has missed the last two games through illness but is back in training ahead of the test against the Robins.

Wallace could come back into the starting line-up in place of Connor Mahoney, who is out with a hamstring injury.

“It’s one where we’ll assess it over the next 24 hours,” Rowett said when asked if Wallace would be available to go straight back into the side. “He’s obviously been ill and sometimes it’s not easy to come back and be at full capacity when you’ve not trained loads in 10 days.

“It’s a blow for Connor particularly. He started the last two games and looked really bright against Leicester, showed some good moments against Forest but now has had a little bit of a setback.

“It’s just seems to be that’s the way it’s going at the moment.

“But we’ll have a much stronger squad than we’ve had previously. There’s a positive even though there are a couple of negative bits within it.”

Another positive for Rowett is that he could have Wallace, Benik Afobe and Sheyi Ojo all available to start up front together for the first time this season

Rowett, though, alluded to players such as Matt Smith – who scored against Forest – and Tom Bradshaw feeling they deserve to start.

Rowett said: “There are some exciting combinations and an exciting team when everyone’s fit, available and match-fit.

“The challenge at the moment is that while we might be in a position to put that sort of team out we have to find the balance between people that are fit and people that are match-sharp.

“The opportunity to put the likes of that front three together at some point is quite exciting with the potential for movement. It would be nice to see.

“But of course we have other good players who want to start. It’s always about trying to find that balance but it’s better trying to find that balance with people available than it is putting teams out that are not quite what you want tactically for that specific game.”

