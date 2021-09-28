Millwall’s Abdul Abdulmalik makes competitive return against Steve Morison’s Cardiff City

ABDUL Abdulmalik made his competitive return for Millwall in their 2-0 Professional Development League defeat to Cardiff City on Monday afternoon.

Abdulmalik, 18, came on in the 62nd minute for Seb Drozd against former Lions captain Steve Morison’s Bluebirds at the Cardiff International Sports Campus.

Chanka Zimba put the hosts in front in the 21st minute and Isaak Davies added a second with 16 minutes left.

Abdulmalik trialled at the likes of Portsmouth and Southampton during the summer after initially turning down a professional contract.

But Lions boss Gary Rowett left the door open for the former England under-17 international and a one-year deal plus an option of a further 12 months was officially confirmed by the club on Monday.

Under-23 boss Kevin Nugent welcomed Abdulmalik back into his squad for the game in south Wales.

“Abdul has done really well for the club in recent years,” Nugent told millwallfc.co.uk. “He possesses great ability and potential for such a young man and we look forward to him maximising both of those attributes here at Millwall.

“He re-joins a group of talented youngsters hoping to make their own breakthrough and pathway to the first team, as we have seen so many times in the past.

“Myself and my staff look forward to working with him once again.”

Meanwhile, Cardiff are flying in Morison’s second season in charge, having won all five games this campaign.

Cardiff are top of the South section, while Millwall are sixth out of nine teams after two wins and three defeats.

“They had a bit of pressure for five or 10 minutes, which you’re going to get,” Morison told Cardiff’s media. “The difference between us last year to this year is the fact that we can stand up to that pressure and deal with it and come through it.

“Then you come out the back of the pressure and go and nick a goal which is exactly what you want, it settles everyone down.

“It looked like we were trying to give them a goal right at the death, which we’ll speak about.

“But, five games, five wins, one goal against, 11 goals scored, so pretty pleased.”

Image: Millwall FC