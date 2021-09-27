Millwall loan watch: Forward makes Football League debut as Sutton United continue good start

ISAAC Olaofe made his Football League debut as Sutton United continued their promising start in League Two with a 4-0 win against Carlisle United at Gander Green Lane on Saturday.

Olaofe – who was making a belated start to his second consecutive season on loan at Sutton after picking up an injury in pre-season – came on in the 66th minute as Matt Gray’s side won for the third time in their last four league games.

Alistair Smith scored a brace after Donovan Wilson had scored in the fourth minute.

Manasse Mampala was sent off for the visitors before David Ajiboye got the fourth as Sutton made it three straight home wins to move up to 14th in the table with 11 points from eight games.

Also in League Two, Alex Mitchell made his fifth appearance for Leyton Orient as Kenny Jackett’s side drew 0-0 at home to Mansfield.

Mitchell was booked after Tyrese Sinclair had kicked out at Theo Archibald and players from both sides piled into a confrontation.

Sinclair was sent off and Orient’s Shad Ogie and Mansfield’s Rhys Oates were also booked.

Orient are second, four points behind Forest Green Rovers.

In League One, Mahlon Romeo got an assist for Ronan Curtis’ opener in Portsmouth’s 2-2 draw at Charlton.

Sean Clare equalised before Marcus Harness put Pompey 2-1 up. But Josh Davison rescued a point for the hosts, who are in the relegation zone.

Portsmouth moved up to 10th despite a sixth league game without a win.

In National League, defender Dan Moss played another 90 minutes but couldn’t help Yeovil avoid a 2-1 defeat at Boreham Wood.

Dale Gorman put the visitors ahead before Josh Staunton’s own goal and Josh Rees’ winner after the Glovers’ Adi Yussuf’s dismissal in the 38th minute.

Yeovil are 11th in the table.

In the Scottish Premiership, Hayden Muller played 68 minutes on the right side of a three-man defence as St Johnstone lost 1-0 away to Hibernian. Martin Boyle scored the decisive goal from the penalty spot. The Saints are ninth.

