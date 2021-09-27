How can Millwall turn draws into wins? Lions boss responds after stalemate at Nottingham Forest

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett believes his side have a “solid platform” and will improve, especially as he hopes to have a stronger squad after the next international break.

The Lions have lost just twice in the Championship this season and are unbeaten in five league games, but four of those have been draws and they have six this season, the most in the division.

Rowett said after the 1-1 stalemate against Nottingham Forest on Saturday he feels his side should have got more from most of those draws.

Millwall were without pacey attackers Jed Wallace and Mason Bennett at the City Ground, and have also not been able to call on forward Benik Afobe and winger Sheyi Ojo in recent weeks, though the latter duo made their league comebacks at Forest.

Rowett hasn’t been able to pick from a full squad for any game this season. Millwall host Bristol City this Wednesday and then travel to Barnsley on Saturday before the next international break.

Rowett was asked after Saturday’s game what his side need to do to turn draws into wins.

“We’ve had players like Benik Afobe out injured for the last three weeks. Sheyi Ojo came in but got ill straightaway,” Rowett said.

“Jed Wallace is out ill, Mason Bennett is injured. The challenge we’ve had is to get players out on the pitch in a fit condition to be able to play at their maximum.

“Over the next couple of games we’ll start to see the team look a little bit more like it can do. It’s probably going to be after the international break before those players are fully fit and ready to go.

“I think we’ll get better as the season goes on. We had a good start to last season then went 15 games winning only one game.

“At the moment we’ve not started with the points that we want but I think we’ll improve as a team.

“We’ve got a nice, solid platform but we’ve just got to add a little bit of sparkle in those forward areas.

“I think I know where that best team is picked from and which players, but unfortunately unless you’ve got them all available and all fit it’s very difficult to make those decisions.

“From game to game we will have the ability to make those substitutions and changes in-game. At the moment we haven’t, we’re having to play players that are 80 per cent fit.

“It’s difficult to win games at this level when you’re in that position.”

