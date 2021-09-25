Millwall boss on Forest fortune, performance of on-loan Liverpool man – and the draw record

GARY Rowett said he wants his Millwall players to demand more from each other after they drew a sixth game in nine in the Championship this season.

Matt Smith gave the Lions a 32nd-minute lead from Sheyi Ojo’s delivery beore Max Lowe’s attempted cross went over Bartosz Bialkowski for a 52nd-minute equaliser.

Smith went closes to a winner but his effort struck the bar.

“I think Forest get a massive stroke of luck. Up until that point I didn’t think they looked like they were really going to hurt us.

“And then the game opened up for both teams. We hit the crossbar when we probably should score. We have some other good breaks when I feel we should have done better. They get a couple of counter-attacks when they flash balls across our goal without making Bart work.

“I just spoke to the players in there, I think it’s a game we should win. In order to win that game we’ve got to have a little bit more demand from each other, we’ve got to be a bit more ruthless and if we are I think we’ll be a decent side.

“After about 20 minutes, I asked the wide players – they’d got into good areas – but I felt they could do it even more.

“When Connor [Mahoney] goes at you I think he’s difficult to stop. Sheyi was excellent today, he’s hardly trained in 10 days.

“We’re having to patch up in different areas but I think that’s a performance where we should go and win the game.

“There have been a lot of draws, not many of those draws where I could say we were fortunate to take a point. A lot of those draws I’m saying we should win the game. Maybe that’s a little bit biased but that’s how I feel.”

