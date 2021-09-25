REPORT: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Millwall

By Simeon Wright at the City Ground

MILLWALL drew their fourth consecutive Championship game as Nottingham Forest came from behind at the City Ground.

Matt Smith put Millwall in front in the 32nd minute when he headed home Sheyi Ojo’s cross.

Forest found a lucky equaliser when Max Lowe’s cross went over Bartosz Bialkowski and in.

The Lions are now unbeaten in five league games but dropped to 19th in the table after theeir sixth draw in nine Championship matches this season.

More to follow.

Image: Millwall FC