TEAM NEWS: Nottingham Forest vs. Millwall – on-loan Liverpool winger returns for Lions

MILLWALL are at the City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest in their ninth game of the Championship season.

The Lions are unbeaten in four league matches, and face a Forest side in their first game under new manager Steve Cooper.

Team news

Millwall boss Gary Rowett makes three changes to the side that started in the 1-1 draw against Coventry last weekend. Shaun Hutchinson starts just his second league game of the season in place of Jake Cooper.

Connor Mahoney makes his first league start of the season with Jed Wallace out ill. Sheyi Ojo returns for Tom Bradshaw.

Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; Leonard, Ballard, Hutchinson, M Wallace, Malone; Kieftenbeld, Saville; Mahoney, Smith, Ojo.

Subs: Long, Cooper, Bradshaw, Pearce, Evans, Afobe, Mitchell.

Here is the Forest side: