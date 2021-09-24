PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest vs. Millwall – Why Lions fans should be grateful, team news and XI

IT’S a times like this if you’re a Millwall fan that you really should appreciate how stable your club is when you glimpse the mess others are in.

Okay, it hasn’t been the most exhilarating start to the season with the Lions having drawn the joint-highest number of league games so far.

But if one of your few complaints is that your team are involved in too many stalemates – or, to look at it another way, don’t get beaten that often – then you might count yourself fortunate.

On Tuesday, Nottingham Forest appointed Steve Cooper (above, right) to take over from Chris Hughton, who was sacked after the 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough at the City Ground last week.

Interim manager, former Millwall midfielder Steven Reid, led Forest to their first league win of the season last weekend, 2-0 at Huddersfield. That was a first win in the Championship in 15 games since April 5.

In the last decade, including caretaker stints – three of those for academy boss Gary Brazil and two for Rob Kelly – former Swansea boss Cooper represents the 22nd time the door has revolved in that position.

Cooper is the 14th full-time appointment over those 1o years and a bit since former England manager Steve McLaren was handed one of the most poisonous chalices in English football in the summer of 2011.

Billy Davies had two goes at it, club playing legend Stuart Pearce lasted six months, twice-European Cup winner as a player with Forest, Martin O’Neill, the same. In his second spell Davies oversaw 59 games, the most of those 14 bosses.

For context, Gary Rowett is only Millwall’s fifth full-time manager in over 14 years, since Kenny Jackett was appointed in 2007, and will oversee his 98th match in charge of the Lions as Cooper takes his first this weekend.

Forest posted a message from Cooper on their official website this week.

“There will be many chances for us to speak in the future but the most important thing I want to say today to you, the Forest fans, is that my work starts straight away,” Cooper said. “I was delighted that my staff and I could get a full session today with the first team squad that gives us an excellent platform to build towards Saturday’s game against Millwall.

“This is a squad with lots of potential. Results have not been as you would have wished in recent weeks and we understand that we have to win the faith of our supporters.

“Nevertheless, I can see from my first session that this is a strong squad of players who want to do well. I hope that very soon we will be delivering performances and results of which you can be proud.

“My approach to management throughout my time coaching in the junior and senior game has been to play attacking, creative football. That will not change.

“From speaking to those who love Forest and hold dear its traditions and history, I recognise that this is a club that demands a style and a verve in keeping with its greatest days under its greatest manager. I hardly need to tell you that this club have been out of English football’s top flight for far too long.”

Cooper has potentially a slight advantage over Rowett in preparation time. Forest were not in mid-week EFL Cup action and former England under-17 manager Cooper took his first training session on Tuesday morning, at the same time as Rowett was putting his squad through their paces at The Den ahead of their third-round clash against Leicester City.

There was more bad news on the injury front this week when Mason Bennett missed the Leicester game with a back injury.

He joins Jed Wallace (ill) as a doubt, but Sheyi Ojo could be available.

Shaun Hutchinson, Danny McNamara, Benik Afobe and George Evans should be in contention to start.

Possible Millwall starting XI: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; McNamara, Ballard, Hutchinson, Cooper, Malone; Kieftenbeld, Saville; Mahoney, Smith, Bradshaw.

Match odds: Forest 6/5 Draw 2/1 Millwall 7/5

Last meeting: Championship (January 16, 2021): Forest 3-1 Millwall (Ameobi 34, 70, Yates 83; Thompson 89).

Millwall: 3-4-3: 33 Bialkowski; 4 Hutchinson, 15 Pearce (Bennett, 64), 5 Cooper; 23 McNamara, 18 Leonard, 19 Woods (Thompson, 79), 14 Malone; 7 J Wallace (Bödvarsson, 80), 13 Zohore (Smith, 64), 25 Parrott (Bradshaw, 79).

Image: Millwall FC