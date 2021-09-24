Millwall boss on approaching 100 games – as Nottingham Forest in new era with latest manager

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett is approaching 100 games in charge – but his focus is on improving results rather than reflecting on that milestone.

Rowett will oversee his 98th Lions game at Nottingham Forest this Saturday, against a manager who is taking charge of his first after Steve Cooper was appointed to replace Chris Hughton this week.

Rowett’s first game was a 2-0 win over Stoke City in October 2019 and he has led the side to consecutive top-half finishes in the Championship.

But Millwall have started this season slowly and although they are unbeaten in four league games they have only won once this season and have eight points from eight games compared to fifteen at the same time last season.

Cooper is Forest’s fourteenth full-time appointment in the last decade. Rowett is the Lions’ fifth permanent boss in over fourteen years.

Rowett was asked if he would reflect on a century of games in charge.

“Anybody in management, particularly in the Championship, but at any level who manages to stay in the job for 100 games first and foremost has done okay,” Rowett said.

“I think that it’s down to the great work the staff are doing but also testament to the club and the stability that’s around the club.

“There’s a big belief around Millwall that if you get that stability you’ve got a chance of being successful.

“But, look, the pressure at a club like Forest is perhaps slightly more than it is at Millwall in terms of what the expectation is.

“When you’ve won the European Cup, for example, there is always that in the back of people’s minds.

“But I am pleased to get to nearly 100 games here. I’d like to hope there are many more. But when you’ve started the season like we have the focus is to improve results immediately rather than worry about how long you’ve been somewhere or are going to be somewhere.”

Hughton was sacked after a 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough left Forest winless at the foot of the table.

Rowett added: “I was sad to see Chris go because he’s a really good guy, a brilliantly experienced manager.

“Surprised? I’ve been in the Championship for a long time, I’ve been in management for a while, I don’t think you’re ever surprised in football when the results have not been as good as you would like, you always know there is an inevitability about anyone’s job regardless of which division or how much experience they’ve got.

“Chris is a top manager and I’m sure he will bounce back somewhere and do his usual which is be successful.”

